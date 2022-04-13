The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles now offers the new design of the Golf Wisconsin license plate on its website (wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates).

This plate supports golf in Wisconsin through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Wisconsin Professional Golfers Association Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

The new full-color plate design sports the WPGA logo. The old plates will be discontinued.

The fees for the Golf Wisconsin special license plate include:

· $25 contribution to the WPGA Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The donation may be tax deductible.

· One-time $15 issuance fee.

· Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.

· The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax, if applicable).

Golf Wisconsin license plates must be ordered online or by mail. Plates are mailed to the customer.