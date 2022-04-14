KRONENWETTER – Compass Insurance Services in Kronenwetter has earned West Bend Mutual Insurance Company’s prestigious President’s Cup Award, the company announced in early April.

The award is given to the top-producing agency from the Partners In Excellence program. Only one agency out of the roughly 1,500 agencies representing West Bend can earn this award each year.

“We’re very proud that Compass Insurance has earned this esteemed honor,” said David Nycz, West Bend’s director of sales. “We examine the results of every agency in terms of both profitability, growth and agency-company partnership, and Compass Insurance outperformed against all other West Bend agencies in 2021. That’s impressive given we are represented by the industry’s best independent agencies.”

Compass Insurance Services has been a risk management provider in Wisconsin for over 30 years.