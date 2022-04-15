Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

This week’s featured business is the Wausau area’s newest dining experience, Cedar Creek Grill House. Located at 1000 Imperial Ave., Rothschild., Cedar Creek Grill House is an independent steakhouse with a live-fire grill and wood oven, a winning combination that results in bright, bold flavors served in an upscale, inviting atmosphere. Wausau-area residents will recall this location inside the Holiday Inn & Suites as the former home of Green Mill. But after a complete renovation, this fabulous open concept bar and eatery has been transformed into a destination that appeals to visitors and locals alike. Cedar Creek Grill House has a full bar featuring a wide array of craft cocktails, wines and beer choices to suit nearly any palate, along with a tempting variety of shareable appetizers – from cheese curds to the delightful five layer spinach fondue, hand cut fries, flaming roasted cauliflower and more. The brick oven gives house-made flat breads an exceptional flair, while Chef Chris Medwetz’ live-fire grilled steaks are an absolute delight. This space opened in August 2021 for guests of the Holiday Inn & Suites and to the public in October. Open for breakfast and dinner six days a week, patrons can choose to dine in or order ahead for pickup by calling 715-355-9200. Here, Tom Coleman, director of sales and marketing for Holiday Inn & Suites and Cedar Creek Grill House, shares the restaurant’s story and vision. Read on – and be sure to stop in and give it a try!

Cedar Creek Grill House. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

Cedar Creek Grill House. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

Cedar Creek Grill House. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

Cedar Creek Grill House. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

Cedar Creek Grill House. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

Cedar Creek Grill House. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

Cedar Creek Grill House. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

Cedar Creek Grill House. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

Is the restaurant part of a chain, or are you independent?

The Cedar Creek Grill House is independently owned by Creek Hotels Inc.

Tell us about your chef. What is his background?

We are excited to have Chef Chris Medwetz and his family in the area. He has an amazing history having worked at the Grand Geneva in Lake Geneva and the Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.

You have a live-fire grill and wood oven. Why is that kind of preparation important to you?

This offers us a unique flavor profile for our steaks and burgers. The combination of wood and charcoal on the grill offers something different for our guests. Our steaks are started on the grill and finished on the wood fired oven, which has been a staple in this building since the beginning. Our new selection of flat breads offers something for every taste.

Is there a signature item on the menu, or something that is hands down your favorite?

While our Shore Lunch (Walleye) Sandwich is one of our more popular plates and our steaks are out of this world, the Pork Porterhouse is something that everyone should try. But let’s not forget about our breakfast. While my personal favorite is the Farmstead Omelet, I recently had the chance to try our Cedar Creek Malted Waffle and it was amazing.

There is also a bar area with a range of draft and bottled beer choices, along with wine and spirits. What are some of the specialty cocktails you have on your menu?

We have a decent beer selection that includes local and regional microbrew favorites. We have an extensive drink menu that has many favorites, but guests tend to lean towards our Platinum Margarita and Scarlet Daiquiri. There are many options to choose from – you can see the full list here.

The restaurant underwent a major remodel before opening. What do you want patrons to feel when they walk through the door?

Anyone who knew us before the remodel will be thrilled and amazed at our transformation. Our new modern industrial look and open concept creates a new and exciting atmosphere. We are a great gathering for family and friends, or after a long day’s work.

Are you hiring?

Like everyone else, we are hiring and offer great opportunities not only as restaurant servers, but a chance to pick up additional hours by helping on the hotel side with banquets.

Hours

Breakfast:

Tuesday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Dinner:

Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lounge:

Monday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Connect with Cedar Creek Grill House: