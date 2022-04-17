Wausau Pilot & Review

Three people died late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 and a pedestrian who sought to render aid was struck by a third vehicle and is hospitalized, police said.

The crash was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 29, about a mile west of Hwy. 97 in the Marathon County town of Frankfort. The three victims died at the scene and there were no surviving occupants of either vehicle, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department released.

The pedestrian was an uninvolved driver who left his vehicle in an attempt to help the victims of the crash. After he was struck by a passing vehicle, he was transported to an area hospital. His injuries do not appear life-threatening, police said.

Assisting the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was the Edgar Police Department, the City of Marathon Police Department, the Athens Police Department, Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office, Marathon County Highway Department, and Athens Fire Department.

The crash, which occurred on an unlit section of roadway, is being investigated by the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team, and is ongoing. Names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of relatives.