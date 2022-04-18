Wausau Pilot & Review

The victim in a fatal weekend rollover in Portage County has been identified as 71-year-old Eugene Walczak, of Rosholt.

The crash was reported just before 7:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Hwy. 66 and Rustic Drive in the town of Sharon.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a severely damaged Dodge truck in the south ditch, east of Rustic Drive. The truck was on its roof and deputies Walczak trapped inside. He died of his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.