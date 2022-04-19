WAUSAU – The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area has nearly completed renovations at the Caroline S. Mark site, the club announced this week.

The $2 million facility upgrade and program expansion will allow the club to serve more kids – in grades 3 through 12 – than ever before.

Upgrades include:

Modernized spaces to support academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character and leadership programs

Culinary adventures in a brand new state-of-the art teaching kitchen

Dance and fitness studio and gymnasium

Fun field trips

Specialized elementary spaces and programming

Dedicated teen center

Career and college exploration opportunities

Hands-on STEM activities and challenges

Summer programming begins on June 6. The club is open from 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast, lunch and a snack are served daily at no additional cost.

For more information, visit bgclub.com/summer-2022.