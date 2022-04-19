A car fire, scam, disorderly conduct and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for April 18.

Lincoln County deputies and the Merrill Fire Department responded to a car fire on Highway 51 near Merrill Tuesday morning. The vehicle was in the southbound lane of travel and was reported to be fully engulfed. The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported.

A 32-year-old Tomahawk man was cited for passing a stopped school bus with stop arm extended on Tannery Road Thursday afternoon.

A 67-year-old town of Pine River resident was scammed on Thursday afternoon. The victim was contacted by two people purporting to be able to double her money if she sent American Express cards to them.

A 17-year-old Merrill youth was stopped and cited for operating his ATV at 63 mph on Hillside Drive near Lake Pesabic Road.

A 48-year-old Merrill man was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following a disturbance in the town of Scott Friday evening.

A 52-year-old Merrill man was arrested for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated on Hillside Drive near Highway JJ Saturday evening.

A 21-year-old Berlin man was arrested for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting/obstructing, and a probation violation following a traffic stop on Highway W early Sunday morning. The driver was also cited for operating left of center and inattentive driving.

Six people reported striking deer last week.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department