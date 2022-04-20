Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wisconsin Rapids scored six times in the first inning and rode the arm of Rhiannon Carroll to an 8-1 win over D.C. Everest in the Wisconsin Valley Conference softball opener for both teams on Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

Meghan Jochimsen hit an inside-the-park two-run homer to get the scoring started for the Raiders, who had six of their 11 hits in the opening inning.

Ziegahn and Force had RBI singles, and Holberg knocked in a pair with a double to help Rapids jump out to the 6-0 lead.

D.C. Everest scored its only run of the game in the second inning as Paige Kislow led off with a triple and scored on an error.

Carroll had a two-run single in the fourth to finish off the scoring for the Raiders (4-0 overall).

Carroll allowed just one run in six innings, while striking out seven, walking just one and scattering four hits.

Kislow had two of D.C. Everest’s four hits in the loss.

Both teams return to action Thursday. D.C. Everest will host Merrill and Wisconsin Rapids will travel to Stevens Point.

Raiders 8, Evergreens 1

D.C. Everest 010 000 0 – 1 4 1

Wisconsin Rapids 600 200 x – 8 11 0

WP: Rhiannon Carroll. LP: Paige Kislow.

SO: Kislow (4 inn.) 0, Addison Kluck (2 inn.) 3; Carroll (6 inn.) 7, Nora Lassa (1 inn.) 1. BB: Kislow 1, Kluck 2; Carroll 1, Lassa 0.

Top hitters: DC, Kislow 2×3, 3B, run. WR, Megan Clary 2B, 2 runs; Meghan Jochimsen HR, 2 RBI; Hayley Wagner 3×4, 2 runs; Carroll 2×4, 3B, 2 RBI; Sawyer Holberg 2B, 2 RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 1-2, 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 4-0, 1-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.