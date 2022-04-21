Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Stevens Point man last seen April 4, according to a message from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

Andrew Kaminski, 67, did not notify any family members where he went, left his cellphone at home and did not arrange for anyone to take care of his chickens, police said. Family members say that is unusual behavior.

Kaminski has a history of mental health struggles, officials say, and made statements prior to his disappearance that he was “going to the wilderness.” Police say he could be headed to Montana or Michigan’s upper peninsula.

The missing man is described as white, 5’10” tall, weighing 220 pounds, bald with blue eyes and a longer gray beard. Unclear is what he was wearing the day he went missing.

Officials say Kaminski left in his gray 2013 Ford F-150 with Wisconsin license RW5504. The truck has a unique topper and tailgate. The rear window for the topper is integrated into the tailgate.

If you have information that could help locate Kaminski, you are urged to call the Portage County Sheriff’s Department at 715-346-1494.