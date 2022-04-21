Wausau – Wisconsin is home to more than 300 species of birds and thousands of birding enthusiasts. By mid-April, early migrants, such as ducks and geese, are passing through the state, with songbirds soon to follow.

At 10 a.m. April 22, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes professional ornithologist and educator Steve Betchkal and wildlife biologist Jeanette Kelly for a discussion about Wisconsin’s feathered residents, including how to identify the unique species that inhabit our region and how to create more bird-friendly homes and communities.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

