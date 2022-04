Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West pounded out 10 hits and defeated Marathon 6-1 in a nonconference softball game Thursday at West High School.

Autumn Hughes had three hits for the Warriors, who were playing their home opener.

Allison Kirsch picked up the win on the mound for West (2-1 overall).

West hosts Wausau East on Friday at 4:30 p.m.