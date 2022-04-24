Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Do You Love Coordinating Events? The Achieve Center is launching a marketing and event committee for upcoming events such as our grand opening of our new Treatment Focused Center. We are also looking to host multiple fundraising events, such as golf outings, etc. Achieve Center was founded to provide assessment and treatment to children and families impacted by developmental and neuropsychological disorders, including autism spectrum disorders, learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, problems with dysregulation, neurological impairment due to genetic disorders, and other brain impairments. Time commitment could vary based on events. Contact wheeltoachieve@gmail.com for more information or to get involved.

Help Collect Donations for Refugees in Central Wisconsin! Please consider assisting New Beginnings staff with their Saturday donation collection. Volunteers needed every Saturday at Whitewater Music Hall from 9 a.m. to noon. Tasks include accepting donations, lifting and organizing items on shelves. Volunteers also needed for furniture donation site the first Saturday of every month at the JC Penny warehouse from 10 a.m. to noon. Contact info@newbeginnings.org to get involved.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Diapers Needed. Consider donating diapers to The Babies’ Place diaper bank. Most needed sizes are Preemie, 5-7 (preferably for sensitive skin), and training pull-ups for 2-3T, 3-4T, 4-5T. Drop off at The Neighbors’ Place or the United Way office during the month of April. Contact Mallory with questions at mallory@neighborsplace.org.

Storage Shelves and Totes Needed. Rebecca’s Closet is seeing an incredible response to the Kids Clothing Drive and needs the following to store out of season items: Two to four large wood or metal shelving units and plastic totes in various sizes. Donations can be brought to the United Way office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact Amber with questions at akraft@unitedwaymc.org.

Used Ink Cartridges and Plastic Zipper Bags Needed. Faith in Action Marathon County collects used ink cartridges to exchange for funds that help them provide needed rides to area seniors. Zipper bags are used to sort the ink cartridges. Please make deliveries on or before May 9, Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact 715-848-8783.

Source: United Way of Marathon County