Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Woodchucks are looking forward to a thrilling 2022 season, complete with an exciting promotional schedule that the team released today.

The Woodchucks will once again light up the sky with seven spectacular fireworks shows this season. Fans can get ready for the first Post-Game Fireworks night on Friday, June 3, presented by Cellcom. Continue enjoying post-game fireworks shows with family and friends on Friday, June 17 presented by Fleet Farm in celebration of Father’s Day. Then the fun continues June 24 with post-game fireworks presented by Festival Foods.

Fireworks on Friday, July 8 are presented by Cellcom and Mohican North Star Gaming & Resort. July 15 will be post-game fireworks presented by Wisconsin Chevy Dealers. One Saturday Fireworks show is planned this year for Aug. 6 presented by Crystal Finishing Systems. Friday, Aug. 12 is the last regular season home game with post-game fireworks presented by American Family Insurance.

In addition to post-game firework shows, fans can mark their calendars for a Mini-Bat Giveaway presented by Culligan. The first 250 fans through the gates will receive a mini-bat on Wednesday, July 27.

This year the Woodchucks 2022 schedule includes many appearances and entertainment acts. Everyone’s favorite Police Pup and Fire Pup are joining the fun on Thursday, June 9. A second pup appearance has been added for Aug. 1, this one featuring the Fire Pup and Pilot Pup.

Party with the princesses on Saturday, June 25. The World Famous ZOOperstars will return to entertain fans on July 28th, presented by Rib Mountain Paper. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act will wow us with his talents on July 7th. Bark in the Park, presented by Fleet Farm is back on July 10.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team’s first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 25th at 10am.