Marathon County Veterans Service Officer Jill Geoffroy spoke at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Denny’s in Rothschild. Jill spoke about the VA’s “My HealtheVet” website; doing more things online including, re-ordering prescriptions, checking payment history, applying for services and checking claim statuses; VA home loans and the services available at the new VA Clinic Opening in May.

Jill is always available to help connect veterans with the support and services for which they are eligible to receive. Her office is at 212 River Drive, Suite 1 in Wausau. She can be reached at jill.geoffroy@co.marathon.wi.us or 715-261-1141.

The Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meets at Denny’s in Rothschild every Wednesday from 10 am to 11:30 am. The meetings offer a place for veterans to gather and enjoy a cup of coffee and a meal with other veterans. All veterans of any age or era are welcome. “Jut grab a chair and say hello”.

Story and Photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann