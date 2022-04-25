Wausau Pilot & Review

The Portage County Sheriff’s Department has implemented an inmate Narcan Education Program, is one of 12 county jails piloting the effort.

Narcan is a prescription medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose. The purpose of the confidential program is to reduce overdose deaths among individuals being released from custody by providing education on overdose identification as well as training on the use of Narcan.

Inmates being released from custody who are interested in participating will receive a Narcan kit as well as be provided information on how to acquire additional doses of the medication, along with counseling, and recovery services

in the community, said Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas, in a news release.

Lukas said the Badger State Sheriff’s Association, of which he is a board member, also supports the program and assists with development, training, poster and flyers, jail reporting requirements and video viewing devices.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services supports the program by providing training, materials, kits and funding to assist in providing program materials and staff training.