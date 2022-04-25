Krista M. Salas

Krista Marie (Skola) Salas was welcomed into heaven on April 22, 2022 after a brave five-year battle with cancer. She died on Earth Day surrounded by her family, her dogs at her side. She was 59.

Born on March 11, 1963 to Frank Skola and Patricia (Skola) Metter, Krista had an adventurous spirit and was known for her generosity and tenaciousness. She graduated from Wausau East High School before attending Lawrence University in Appleton, where she developed a love of science and a strong appreciation for the Earth. At Lawrence, she was part of the writing, fencing and international clubs and completed extensive course studies in English Literature before graduating in 1985 with a B.A. in Geological Studies. One of the greatest experiences in her life was a trip to the Yukon Territory as part of a Geology Field Camp expedition, where she made lifelong friends and deepened her appreciation for the natural world.

In 1989 Krista packed up her things and moved solo across the country to California’s Bay Area, where she embarked on a long and prosperous career in sales, working for companies such as Ashtech, Magellan and TomTom Inc. In January 2009, she realized a lifelong dream and founded Earth Insight, Inc., a nonprofit organization that funds and supports earth science research with a specific focus on climate change. Her passion for saving the Earth was matched only by her love of animals and strong desire to make the world a better place. Krista was a proud hospice volunteer, providing pet therapy for patients with her beloved dogs, Luke and Rue, and supported a wide range of charitable organizations throughout her life. She was a talented violinist, an avid reader with a strong appreciation for poetry, a voracious lover of strong coffee and good wine, a fabulous cook and a strong proponent of living life to its fullest. She loved to travel, enjoyed a wide range of music, was an avid runner and a voracious Golden State Warriors fan, and she sure knew how to throw a party. She understood the value of true friendships and family ties and was a fierce advocate for the people she loved. In 2013, Krista moved back to Wausau to own and operate The Rosenberry Inn before her cancer diagnosis.

In 1992, Krista married John Salas at a mountaintop vineyard near San Jose, California. Though the couple separated in 2013, they remained close friends and confidantes. The entire family is grateful to John for his unwavering support of Krista, especially in her final days.

Krista was preceded in death by her beloved father, Frank, as well as her stepfather, William Metter. In addition to her husband Krista is survived by her mother, Patricia; her aunt, Ann Adams; her brother David Skola (Lori Napstad); her sisters, Wendy Skola (David Ermeling) and Shereen (Darren) Siewert; her beloved nephews and nieces: Rowan Flynn, Devon Flynn (Linda Nguyen), Aidyn Dorzak and Megan Hibbard (Dan Castro); her dogs, Pretzel and Cassie; along with countless additional relatives, friends and coworkers.

A celebration of Krista’s life will be held Sunday, May 1 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a brief memorial service at 3. Friends and family members are invited to join us from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Bus. Hwy. 51 in Weston to raise a glass, share stories and memories, and celebrate Krista’s life.

Please wear a green item of clothing to the memorial, if you choose, as it was Krista’s favorite color and signifies her love of nature and the Earth. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite nonprofit organization in Krista’s memory. The family would like to extend its sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses, CNAs, social workers and volunteers of Aspirus Hospice, and to Dr. Niaz Haque and Dr. Andrew Huang, the oncologists who worked tirelessly to heal her. We are forever grateful for your care and support.

Harold L. Helvey

Harold L. Helvey went to his heavenly home surrounded by his loving family on April 22, 2022. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Harold was born on December 10, 1937, in the Town of Hill in Price County, to the late Earl and Ruby (Meye) Helvey. Harold married Wanda Dietrich on July 5, 1959 and together created a beautiful family with their six children. Later in his life, Harold met his second wife Shirley Ann Eggebrecht. He and Shirley married on May 10, 1976 and they shared a wonderful, loving life together until Jesus called her home on December 6, 2003. On October 10, 2010, Harold and Jane Kudick were married and they shared life until his passing.

Harold was blessed with a large family and was a father to ten children: Lesley (David) Borkowski, Randy (Barb Zahn) Helvey, Kevin (Tammy) Helvey, Wade Helvey, Todd Helvey, and Robin (Karl Krahn) Helvey, Michael Eggebrecht, Patricia (Jeff) Karasek, Roman (Julie) Eggebrecht, and Rick (Becky) Eggebrecht.

Harold loved his family and loved life. He had the knack of conversation and enjoyed sharing his stories and his humor with family, friends, and everyone he met. Harold was most at home in the outdoors and especially loved spending time in the woods. He looked forward every year to deer hunting with his sons, grandchildren, and other family members in Ogema, WI. In his early years, Harold enjoyed dirt track racing and raced his car, named the Lazy 8, for many years with his pit crew, his brother-in-law William Dietrich and brother-in-law Kenneth Krenz, by his side.

He was an antique car enthusiast, restorer, and collector and served as the President of the Wausau Antique Auto Club for many years. Harold enjoyed going to new places and traveling, especially in his antique cars. Harold loved to go to auctions and was an avid collector of his beloved “junk.” Harold also was a past volunteer at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and he was known to travel the halls and play his guitar and sing for patients. As a young man, Harold had many job titles. Prior to his retirement, Harold had been employed as a supervisor at Wausau Steel Corporation for many years.

Harold is survived by his spouse, his children, 23 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.

Harold is proceeded in death by his parents, sister Audrey Holmes, infant brother Earl Helvey, infant sister Janice Helvey, infant sister Eunice Helvey, former spouse Shirley Helvey, and former spouse Wanda Helvey.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Janet L. Abel

Janet L. Abel, 74, Weston, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Stone Crest under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice.

Janet was born in Marshfield on November 27, 1947, to Edward and Norma (Baack) Mauritz. She was baptized, attended grade school, and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshfield. She graduated from Marshfield Senior High. Janet was united in marriage to Don Abel on June 24, 1967, also at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshfield.

She worked at Inter City State Bank in Schofield and as an organist for Mount Olive Lutheran Church, hired as a temporary position that lasted over 40 years. Janet learned the piano at a young age and taught herself to play the organ. Growing up she received many local and state awards in piano and choir, while being active in her school’s musical programs. Nothing was more important to Janet than her family, faith and helping others. She frequently was the shuttle bus and dog sitter for family and friends. Janet was very involved in community welfare any way that she could be. She also enjoyed gardening and bird watching.

Janet is survived by her husband, Don of 54 years; her children: Don (Rhonda) Abel of Kronenwetter, Scot (Amy) Abel of Kronenwetter and Stefanie (Mike) Martin of Rib Mountain; two grandchildren Collin and Madailyn Abel; one brother Gary Mauritz of Marshfield; her nieces and nephews and many friends.

She was preceded by her parents Edward and Norma and brothers David and Steve Mauritz.

A private family service will be held.

The family would especially like to thank Haley, Nicki, the Stone Crest Staff, and Janet’s hospice nurse, Bonnie.

Brainard Funeral Home, Everest Chapel, Weston, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Steven W. Sorenson

MADISON – Steven William Sorenson, 68, of Madison, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Wausau to James and Verene, the sixth of eight children. A graduate of Newman High School, he pursued his love of Economics and Business at the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh for his Bachelors and then at the University of Wisconsin – Madison for his Masters. It was during his position as a bank examiner with the State of Wisconsin that he met his wife, Lori, at a disco club. Together they raised four children over the course of their almost 38-year marriage. Steven also worked for M&I Bank, Cuna Mutual, and various health insurance companies in Wisconsin and Michigan prior to his retirement.

If you asked his family who Steven was, they would tell you he was calm, cool as a cucumber, and always striving to make others happy. A lifelong learner, he always had at least one book or magazine to read through over his morning coffee or before bed. He loved the show Heartland; cribbage; his wife’s baking (especially her sourdough cake); exploring the world through chocolate, beer, and red wine; and the music of Eric Clapton, Alison Kraus, Mark Knofler, and Santana (to name a few). Steven was known to appreciate a good dirty joke and always bought a pulled pork sandwich whenever trying a new restaurant. He disliked disingenuous people, macrobrews, weeds in his garden, and that time every spring when the weather would change and his sinuses would clog – though not necessarily in that order. Steven was a lifelong athlete, from his time on the track and cross-country teams in high school through his years of playing intramural soccer. He was an avid runner who participated in the Rock and Roll Marathon, the Minneapolis Marathon, the Chicago Marathon, and the 100th Boston Marathon to name a few. When he wasn’t running, he could be found biking with his family on the roads around their house, perfecting his fruit and vegetable plants in his various gardens, woodworking in the garage, fly fishing in the early hours of dawn, or in the kitchen working on a new batch of homemade beer for friends, family, and himself to enjoy.

Steven is survived by his wife, Lori; children, Claudia (Kelson) Logan, Evan Sorenson, Isabella (Al) Brienen, and Margaux Sorenson; granddaughter, Aisling; and siblings, James (Lucy) Sorenson, Roger (Donna) Sorenson, Linda (Kim) Kamke, and Mary (Joe) Pratt. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gary Sorenson, Richard Sorenson, and Diane Brodt; and nephew, Ryan Kamke.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Steven’s name to www.alivingtribute.org or www.lbda.org

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Service of Madison is assisting the family.

Gary A. Turzinski

Gary Allen Turzinski, 68 of Wausau passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on September 26, 1953 to Edwin and Delores (Budnik) Turzinski.

He is survived by his loving wife Ellen, his mother Delores, three sons; Daniel (Shannon) Turzinski, Marshfield, Clint Kostroski, Wausau, Ryan Turzinski, Rothschild, one daughter, Julie (Reginald Smith) Turzinski, Weston, two brothers; Tom Turzinski, Woodruff, Jeff Turzinski, Schofield, two sisters; Tina (Andy Schoeder) Fabel, Lori (Paul) Ostrowski, Ringle, sister-in-law, Scarlet Turzinski, Wausau, grandchildren Channing and Chase Turzinski as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Edwin and brother Dale Turzinski.

Gary was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all.

Gary loved going to sporting events, watching the Brewers and Packers, enjoyed hunting and playing softball. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with Ellen and the entire family, going up north for the holidays and to “Sister’s” for family reunions. He will always be remembered for his selflessness and his desire to put others’ needs before his own.

Services will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church on Friday, April 29, 2022 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Father Al Slowiak. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time.