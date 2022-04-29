The Samoset Council Boy Scouts of America will hold its 10th annual Sporting Clays fundraiser June 10 at the Wausau Skeet and Trap Club.

The fundraiser is a premier shooting event open to all levels of shotgun shooters, from beginner to advanced. Proceeds go directly toward supporting Samoset Council BSA’s educational programs for boys and girls throughout north central Wisconsin.

Registration is now open for five-person teams and includes a 75-clay target course, ammo, eye and ear protection and lunch. Participants can also enter a raffle for sports-themed prizes.

Visit samoset.org to register through May 23.