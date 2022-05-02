Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

A 20 year old Wausau man was arrested for second offense driving while intoxicated, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a concealed weapon following a traffic stop on County Rd W in the Town of Pine River Tuesday evening. He was also cited for speeding and possession of an intoxicant by underage person in a motor vehicle.

A 37 year old Gleason man was stopped and cited for traveling 82mph on State Rd 17 north of Gleason Wednesday morning.

A 60 year old Tomahawk man was arrested on three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping for violating a no contact portion of his bond conditions Wednesday afternoon.

An inmate of the Lincoln County Jail is facing additional charges of disorderly conduct and throwing / expelling bodily substance after he spit on one of the corrections officers Thursday morning. A second incident occurred on Friday night resulting in additional charges. A third incident occurred on Sunday morning resulting in two additional counts of prisoner throwing / expelling bodily substance and a charge of battery/threat to a judge

A 37 year old Merrill man was arrested for first offense operating while intoxicated Friday evening following a traffic stop on State Rd 64 in the Town of Pine River.

A 19 year old Green Bay, WI man is being referred to the District Attorney’s Office on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver following a traffic stop on USH 51 north of USH 8 early Saturday morning. He was also cited for travelling 87mph in a 55 mph zone of travel.

A 28 year old Merrill man was arrested for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a crash on Center Rd in the Town of Pine River Saturday night. He was also cited for OAR, failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of an accident, Operate w/o insurance, and non- registration of vehicle.

A 53 year old Merrill man was arrested for first offense a motor vehicle while intoxicated early Sunday morning on County Rd C in the Town of Schley.

A 49 year old Merrill man was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and is being referred for an additional charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety domestic related following an incident in the Town of Merrill Sunday evening.