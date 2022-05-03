Hundreds of people recently participated in Prevail Bank’s three free shred day events by donating nearly six tons of paper for recycling purposes.

That saved 100 trees from being cut, mulched and pulverized, Prevail Bank said.

According to the University of Southern Indiana’s paper recycling calculations, six tons of paper can save 100 trees, 53 barrels of oil, nearly 18 cubic yards of landfill space, 23,600 kilowatts of energy, and 41,300 gallons of water.

The bank has scheduled six additional shred day events: May 10 (10-1 p.m.) at Prevail Bank Medford; May 11 (10-1 p.m.) at Prevail Bank Owen; May 11 (11-2 p.m.) at Prevail Bank in Baraboo; May 12 (9-5 p.m.) at Prevail Bank Stevens Point; May 13 (8:30-5 p.m.) at Prevail Bank in Wausau; May 18 (1-4 p.m.) at Prevail Bank in Phillips. Participants do not need to be customers of Prevail Bank. Three boxes per person is the limit.

The Prevail Bank branches that accumulated the 11,500+ pounds of paper were located in Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield and Eau Claire.