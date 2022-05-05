WESTON — The D.C. Everest Education Foundation will host the Greenheck Turner Community Center open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 11 at the D.C. Everest Middle School Auditorium, 9302 Schofield Ave. in Weston.

The event, which kicks off the Foundation’s Community Capital Campaign, is open to all members of the public.

The foundation is leading fundraising efforts for a $29 million community wellness center and has secured more than $23.6 million in funding thus far, according to the foundation. All funding for the center will be derived from private contributions.

The open house will:

Showcase professional renderings and videos of the center.

Have a team on hand to answer questions about the facility, operations and management, and the project timeline.

Provide information about donation opportunities. The 135,000-square-foot GTCC will be open to the public for health and wellness activities/events and

available for rental.

The facility will feature: