As the city of Marshfield commemorates its 150th anniversary, be transported back in time to when the town, and then the city, were first established. Learn about the key players, major events and important industries shaping the community’s character as local historian Don “Schnitz” Schnitzler highlights Marshfield’s history.

Schnitzler is a retired educator, who frequently speaks on family and local history research topics. In 1998, he received a Local History Award of Merit from the Wisconsin State Historical Society and in 2010 the Historic Preservation Medal of Honor from the Wisconsin and National Societies of Daughters of American Revolution for his coordination and editing of two books, “The Marshfield Story, Piecing Together Our Past” in 1997, and “The Marshfield Story, Windows to Our Past” in 2000.

This History Speaks program is presented live at 2 p.m. May 21 at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. In addition to the in-person presentation, recorded broadcasts will be available for later viewing. The programs will also be played on The Wausau Public Access Channel 980.

History Chats: Historic Preservation Month

Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.

For this May, MCHS is again celebrating Historic Preservation Month by looking at topics from around the county that illustrate the importance of historic preservation. This year, a few sites on the National Register of Historic Places from Marathon County will be featured.

All History Chats programs are at 12:30 every Thursday streamed on YouTube and Facebook Live. They are also available on those locations as recorded programs if you can’t catch them live. And they are now also being played on Wausau’s public access channel.



May 5: The Dells of the Eau Claire: A Historic Landmark

For more than a century, people have been going out to the Eau Claire Dells to enjoy the natural beauty. Join Ben Clark to hear about the history of the Dells and how it came to be accepted to the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.

May 12: Highland Park – Wausau New Historic District

Earlier this year, Wausau’s Highland Park neighbor was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Join Gary Gisselman to hear how this happened and learn about the unique homes from this historic district.

May 19: Marathon Park’s Many Historic Buildings

From the distinctive Exhibition Pavilion to less recognizable (but still important) places like the band shell or changing shelter, Marathon Park has some of the most iconic buildings in Marathon County. Join Ben Clark to hear when and why these buildings were built and how they came to be on the National Register of Historic Places.

May 26: Historic Preservation with guest Christine Martens

Chris Martens from the Friends of the Wausau Historic Landmark Commission joins us to talk about historic preservation in Marathon County.

MCHS is in the Woodson History Center at 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. Exhibit and office hours are Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. The research library is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday – Friday. Tours of the Yawkey House Museum are available Tuesday – Sunday. Call for times and prices.

For more information, call MCHS at 715-842-5750, email info@marathoncountyhistory.org or visit marathoncountyhistory.org.