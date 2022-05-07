Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – The D.C. Everest girls soccer team split a pair of games at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Invitational over the weekend, losing 3-2 to Hudson on Friday night and defeating Eau Claire North 6-1 on Saturday afternoon.

D.C. Everest is now 8-3 this season.

Ava Hopper and Jenna Bauman had goals for Everest in the narrow loss to Hudson. Makenna Kampmann had eight saves in goal for the Evergreens.

Bauman had two goals and two assists, and Ava Hopper added a pair of goals in the win over North, with Kampmann saving 10 shots in goal.

Madison Sazama and Zongshia Lo also had goals for D.C. Everest in the victory.

D.C. Everest will host Stevens Point in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday at 7 p.m. at D.C. Everest Middle School.