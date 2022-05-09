Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say a standoff that lasted more than four hours Sunday on Hwy. 29 in Shawano County ended without any major injuries.

Events began to unfold at about 5:15 p.m. when Shawano County deputies responded to a report of a military-style vehicle with a flat tire on Hwy. 29. The driver continued traveling down the highway creating a traffic hazard, officials said, and the man led deputies on a slow, half-mile chase.

The man, whose name has not been released, eventually stopped near Hwy. G in the town of Seneca but refused to leave the vehicle, prompting a four-hour standoff with negotiators. The Shawano County Special Response Team responded to the scene.

At about 9:30 p.m., the man attempted to flee in the vehicle, this time driving from the eastbound lane, crossing the median and heading the wrong way into traffic in the westbound lane. The driver eventually returned to the eastbound lane and the vehicle was stopped by a Shawano County snow plow, officials said.

A portion of eastbound Hwy. 29 was closed to traffic for hours during the standoff. The name of the driver has not yet been released and police have not said what led to the incident.