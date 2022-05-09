Wausau Pilot & Review

Alonna Leigh Jagodinski, previously reported as missing from the Town of Wausau, has been found safe and reunited with her family.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Town of Wausau residents who searched their outbuildings and vehicles along with reviewing footage from game cameras, video doorbells, and surveillance systems.

“We appreciate the support of our community and local media partners in helping us get the word out,” said Sarah Severson, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. “A potentially tragic situation ended positively because of the efforts of our community.”