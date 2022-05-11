MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan announced this week b.e.s.t. grant recipients for the 2022-23 school year which included D.C. Everest Area and Wausau school districts.

Behavioral Emotional Social Traits is an online screening tool that helps educators build and support the emotional health of school children while identifying students who might need additional positive behavioral support. Developed by school psychologist Eric P. Hartwig, Ph.D., the tool provides educators with recommended actions to take based on student behaviors.

“Since the inception of b.e.s.t. and our partnership with Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan we have completed over 312,000 b.e.s.t. screenings on children,” Hartwig said in a news release. “Throughout our partnership we have identified some very important trends about children’s behavioral health needs. The last school was year especially revealing as many children re-entered their schools full time. We saw once again the important role structure, predictable routines and social opportunity plays in a child’s development.

“This could not be a more important time to recalibrate our thinking about what families and schools can do in partnership to support a child’s behavioral health. b.e.s.t. is one tool schools can use to put the right people in the right place at the right time to help build reciprocal relationships and develop personal self-regulation in real time in the classroom.”

Since 2013, Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan have partnered with the b.e.s.t. program and provided b.e.s.t. to 68 school districts.

“We’re glad to be partnering with so many school districts to improve the well-being of our children,” said Jay Shrader, vice president of community health for the health system, in the release. “The last two years have hit our teachers and students hard and we know from a 13-year history with this program that b.e.s.t.’s delivery of simple, concrete actions for classroom teachers will help students achieve better outcomes in and out of the classroom.”

In the 2022-23 school year, 143 schools in 39 counties will benefit from the grant, which provides technical support, bi-annual screenings for students, training, consultation and support. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan are supporting the implementation of b.e.s.t. during the 2022-23 school year in the following districts:

Unified School District of Antigo

School District of Athens

School District of Auburndale

Augusta School District

Beaver Dam Unified

School District of Black River Falls

Bowler School District

Bruce School District

Butternut School District

Chequamegon School District

Chilton School District

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District

Columbus Catholic High School

Cornell School District

School District of Crandon

D.C. Everest Area School District

Unified School District of De Pere

Drummond Area School District

Durand-Arkansaw School District

Edgar School District

Eleva-Strum School District

School District of Fall Creek

Lac Du Flambeau Public School

Lake Holcombe School District

Lakeland Union High School District

Marathon County Child Development Agency Inc,

Marathon School District

Mayville School District

Mellen School District

Mercer School District

Mondovi School District

Osseo-Fairchild School District

Port Edwards School District

Randolph School District

Regis Catholic Schools

Rio Community School District

Rosholt School District

Shell Lake School District

Spencer School District

Stanley-Boyd School District

Stratford School District

School District of Tomahawk

Tri-County Area School District

School District of Turtle Lake

Waupaca School District

Waupun Area School District

Wausau School District

Wayland Academy

Webster School District

Wild Rose School District

Wisconsin Heights School District

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools

Woodruff J1 School District