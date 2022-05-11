Daniel K. Raatz

Daniel “Rosco” K. Raatz, 68, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his residence.

Daniel was born on November 11, 1953, the son of Lawrence and Marion (Schmitt) Raatz. He graduated from Wausau East in 1971. Daniel was united in marriage to Patricia Peroutka in 1973 at St. Annes Catholic Church in Wausau. Daniel worked as a maintenance technician for 44 years at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, retiring in May of 2019.

Rosco enjoyed hunting, fishing, cheering on his favorite teams, the Brewers, and the Packers, watching Nascar and caring for his very large vegetable garden. He loved his 1986 Monte Carlo, working on the farm and most of all helping his friends and family.

Rosco is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children Michelle (Shane Cichon) Raatz of Wausau and Ryan (Sammy Blazei) Raatz of Wausau; his granddaughter Cali Raatz of Wausau and his siblings Jeff (Sue) Raatz of Wausau and Sharon (Ray) Schirmer of Wausau.

He was preceded by his parents Lawrence and Marion.

His funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Rev. Mike Weaver will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Timothy J. Roeder

Timothy J. Roeder, 61, of Kronenwetter, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, surrounded by his family at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Timothy was born on September 10, 1960, the son of Elroy and June (Dahlke) Roeder. He graduated from DC Everest in 1979. Upon graduation he went to work for Gordon Aluminum in Schofield as a welder and fabricator, many times looked upon to be the jack of all trades, working for them for 40 years until his retirement. On October 23, 1993, he married the love of his life, Debra Kurth. They enjoyed 28 years of marriage and raising their two children, Rebecca, and Matthew.

Timothy really was a jack of all trades and enjoyed fixing anything for his family and friends. He liked to hunt, with Debra and his family and friends, fish and spend anytime available outdoors. Timothy enjoyed taking Rebecca and Matthew fishing knowing he would have to bait and take off her fish. Rebecca will never forget her father teaching her to ride bike, taking many long bike rides with her. Timothy was not really a Packer fan, but he enjoyed watching the games with his wife. Watching WWE wrestling with his son and getting Elizabeth hooked was a great pastime. Timothy most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His spoiled feline, Kinsley whom he loved to feed milk and treats will not be the same without him. Timothy will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Debra; his children: Rebecca (Kevin) Trushenski of MN and Matthew (Elizabeth Wegner) Roeder of Rothschild; his father Elroy “Sonny” of Rothschild; his sister Lisa (Doug) Fliss of Bevent; his niece Jennifer Brooks of Wausau; his brother-in-law Terry (Mary) Kurth of CO., along with many other relatives and friends.

Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, June.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 426 Washington St., Wausau. Rev. Philip Schneider will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the church and again from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church.

“On The Road Again”

Terry L. Sturm

Terry LeRoy Sturm, 67, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Known as “Papa Terry” to his beloved grandson, Terry was born April 24, 1955 in Wausau, Wisconsin. He graduated from Wausau West High School in 1973 and then earned an associate degree from Northcentral Technical College in graphic arts. Terry started his professional career at Roto Graphic Printing performing layout, design, and advertisement setup. Seeking more client interaction to present artwork and hear customer feedback, he went to work as a sales representative at Pilot Printing, which later became Marathon Press.



Terry worked many years at Marathon Press but became tired of the frequent travel. Conveniently, his sister-in-law mentioned an all-day financial business aptitude test, which he subsequently completed with a “favorable” result. So, Terry completed licensure examinations to become a stockbroker and was hired by The Milwaukee Company in February 1987. The company later became Dain Bosworth, then Hamilton Investments, then The Illinois Company. Terry then joined Dean Witter, which was bought by Morgan Stanley. In the early 2000s, Terry joined Ziegler Wealth Management, which was eventually bought by Stifel, Nicolaus & Company. Terry loved working with people and retired in June 2020 having faithfully served his clients for thirty-three years.



Terry was a man of many hobbies and activities. He enjoyed participating in civic organizations, shooting pool, gardening, listening to music, seeing his many friends, telling jokes, and concert planning, among others. Terry started organizing events early, with his first major jazz and blues concert occurring July 16, 1977 at the Marathon County Park Grandstand. He served in Wausau Events for well over twenty years helping to plan and organize events and concerts. Every winter he was hard at work planning his favorite event of the year, Big Bull Falls Blues Festival, which would occur in August. He was also very proud of his involvement in the SquareUp Committee, which helped establish The 400 Block in downtown Wausau. Terry shot pool for many years enjoying the weekly fellowship with his teammates. In the summertime, he thoroughly enjoyed building and maintaining his many immaculate gardens. While he grumbled about too many packages coming to the house, the reality was, many were plant bulbs, seedlings, and “whimsey” deliveries. And he always loved telling and sharing jokes—a trait he happily passed on to his grandson.



Terry always put his family first. He was a devoted husband and married the love of his life and wife of forty-one years, Anne M. Mathie, on September 12, 1980. Terry enjoyed tending to the small things, such as ensuring Anne’s car was always washed and fueled up. Terry was also a faithful father and grandfather to his son Eric and grandson Kian. He relished his son’s achievements and never failed to remind Eric how proud he was of him. He took great delight in his family’s interests and hobbies. While he was not an avid camper, he began renting a recreational vehicle to camp with his family and learned the importance of water usage and managing the gray water tank. On that same camping trip, Terry ensured no one went hungry by having Eric grill two family-sized packages of chicken because he loved chicken. Terry happily picked up his crayons to become a coloring penpal with his grandson, whom he adored and affectionately called Sunshine, trading beautiful pictures, and demonstrating his artistic gifts.



Terry was preceded in death by his father LeRoy A. Sturm, mother Gerraine F. (Brandt) Sturm, in-laws Eugene and Marion Mathie, brother-in-law John Mathie, sisters-in-law Kathy Stieber and Barb Mathie, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Surviving family members include his loving wife, Anne (Mathie) Sturm; son Eric (Michelle) Sturm; grandson Kian Sturm; sister Sandy (Jeff) Wolf; uncle and sponsor Lavern Brandt; brothers-in-law Joe (Terry) Stieber and Tom Mathie; nieces Rachel Thompson, Stacy Stieber, Shanna Wolf, Breanne Mathie, and Kelsey Mathie; and nephews Jesse Stieber and Jeremiah Wolf.



The family would like to thank the compassionate staff of Aspirus Cancer Care and Palliative Care for their service.



A celebration of life is planned at a later date. Details to follow.

Bill Markstrum

Bill Markstrum passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 6th, at Acorn Hill Senior Living in Mosinee.

Bill was born Oct. 25, 1927 to William C. Markstrum, Sr. and Emma (Babicky) Markstrum. He graduated from Wausau Senior High School, then took his road trip of a lifetime to California on his motorcycle. While there, he was drafted into the Army at the start of the Korean War. He was a heavy weapons platoon leader on the front lines. He returned home and married his sweetheart, Dolores “Dee” Lietz, on Nov. 8, 1952 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Mosinee. Bill went back to school on the GI Bill, receiving a degree in drafting from North Central Tech. Bill and Dee had three children – Theresa, Keith and Karen.

Bill worked for Zimpro in Rothschild, and then was transferred to New Jersey when the engineering division of the parent company, Sterling Drug, moved to the East Coast. Bill enjoyed his many working trips, going to such places as England, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Italy and Puerto Rico to build buildings for Sterling Drug. Bill retired in 1987, and he and Dee moved back to Wausau to be closer to family and old friends.

Bill will be remembered for his quick wit and his prolific poetry. He was know for dashing a poem off the top of his head for a flight attendant, or a person he met in the store. He wrote poems for birthdays, obituaries and most holidays, and became known as the “Poet Laureate of Resurrection Parish.”

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother Daniel (Lou) Markstrum, wife Dee Markstrum, daughter Karen Markstrum, nephew Peter Markstrum, niece Terri Markstrum, in-laws Edwin (Rose) Lietz, Gerald (Eleanor) Czarnezki, and Lucille Lietz. Bill is survived by his children Theresa “Terry” Delavan, son Keith (Patricia) Markstrum, grandchildren Shannon (John) Todd, Patrick (Andrea) Delavan, Eric (Molly) Markstrum, and Kevin (Katie) Markstrum. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Sean Dyer, Mitchell Todd, Sydney, Avery and Hadley Delavan, and River, Everly and Hudson William Markstrum.

Funeral services for Bill will be held Saturday, May 28th at the Church of the Resurrection, 621 N. 2nd St., Wausau. Visitation will take place from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. Brainard Funeral Home will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Acorn Hill Senior Living for taking such loving care of Bill and Dee in their later years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, 225780 Rib Mountain Drive #234, Wausau, WI 54401.

Elsie A. Wirkus

Elsie A. Wirkus, 93, Wausau, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born March 10, 1929 in Mosinee, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Cerny) Cihlar. On September 24, 1952, she married Daniel Wirkus at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mosinee. They would have been celebrating their 70th anniversary this September.

Elsie and Daniel farmed in the Edgar area for several years. She was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgar, a member of the Women’s Church group, and has been a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Wausau for the past 25 years.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed listening to polka music and attending church picnics. Elsie was proud to share her Czech heritage with others. She was an excellent baker and cook, known for her bread making and Czechoslovakian cuisine.

Elsie had a great zest for life, seeking out new opportunities and adventures. She loved to socialize with family, neighbors and friends. Most importantly, she cherished time spent with her family and attending her grandchildren’s activities. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include, her loving husband, Daniel; four children, Randy Wirkus, Eau Claire, Kathy (Jerry) Back, Madison, Nancy (Norbert) Dreikosen, Junction City and Jackie Wirkus, Green Bay; four grandsons, Scott (Andrea) Back, Matthew Back, Nate (Melissa) Dreikosen and Noah (fiancée Sarah Woller) Dreikosen; one great grandchild, Harper Dreikosen; and one sister-in-law, Irene Cihlar, Marathon.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Arthur and Ervin Cihlar.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Entombment will be in the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The family asks that all who attend please wear a mask.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Aspirus Hospice House or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Thank you to Dr. Vicky Baker who cared for Mom for several years, and more recently, caregivers at Aspirus Hospital-Wausau, Rennes Health & Rehab-Weston, Renaissance Assisted Living-Weston, Marshfield Medical Center-Weston, and Aspirus Hospice House.

Jewell H. E. Birkholz

Jewell H. E. Birkholz, 95, Wausau, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Wausau Manor, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born December 10, 1926 in Wausau, daughter of the late Emil and Margaret (Deckerdt) Laabs. On June 7, 1945, she married John Birkholz in Wausau. He preceded her in death on January 16, 1980.

For over 40 years, Jewell worked as head housekeeper for the Holiday Inn, Wausau until her retirement. She was an avid lover of animals, loved to dance and swim and enjoyed listening to music, especially Johnny Cash. Jewell also enjoyed reading and helping out her family every step of the way.

She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was affectionately known as everyone’s “Grandma”.

Survivors include, her son, Buckley (Linda) Birkholz, Wausau; four grandchildren, Christina (Corey) Sessions, Katie Husar, Buckley J. II (Nicole) Birkholz and Ashlee (Bradley Hanson) Birkholz; and six great-grandchildren, Crystal (Brian) Lightsley, Dameyn Sessions, Michael Sessions, Emilie Birkholz, Henry Hanson and Edith Jean Birkholz.

Besides her parents and husband, John, she was preceded in death by her son, Scotty Birkholz; and three siblings.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Marlene F. Schaetzl

Marlene F. (Paszek) Schaetzl, 82 passed away Sunday, May 8th. She was born in 1939 to Gerald and Florence (Knetter)Paszek in Edgar, WI. She attended grade school at St. Johns in Edgar and high school at Holy Cross in Merrill. In 1959 she married Robert Schaetzl. She was employed for over 30 years by the State of Wisconsin.

She is survived by three children Kathy (Ron) Budweg of Kronenwetter, Mike Schaetzl of Ringle, Tom (Leanne) Schaetzl of Mosinee. Her sisters Geraldine Newman, Judy Schara, Tony (Tom) Napierala, Francine (Bill) Sprenger, Mary (Kim) Dixon and two brother Lyle Paszek and Bob (Cheryl) Feltz. Grandchildren Sara (Tim) Puckett, Debbie Bradberry, Ashley (Steve) Schaetzl, and Becky Schaetzl. Three great grandchildren Kastin (Ariel) Schaetzl, Kylee Thayer and Wesley Gass. Two great great grandchildren RaeLynn and Bentley and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, step-father Wally Feltz, and granddaughter Alicia Schaetzl.

Marlene enjoyed crafting, especially knitting. She enjoyed spending time playing cards and games with her family and friends. She never missed a family event. She liked to garden and was a member of the Wisconsin Gladious Society for years. She liked traveling and pets. She always had time to lend a hand to anyone in need. She will be missed for her heart of gold.

The family would sincerely like to thank Compassus Hospice, St. Claires Hospital and all of her many kind neighbors who looked after her for years.

Visitation will be Friday, May 13th from 4-7 PM at John Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Avenue Schofield, WI and Saturday May 14th from 9-11AM at St. Therese Catholic Church 113 Kort Street Rothschild, WI followed by Mass at 11AM at St. Therese. A private interment will be held at a later date.

Joan Johnson

Joan Johnson, 84 of Wittenberg, died on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her home, under the care of her family and Heartland Hospice.

Joan was born on August 1, 1937, in Chicago. The daughter of Peter and Winifred (Herrick) Fanella. On March 7, 1964, Joan was united in marriage to Frederick Johnson in Waukegan, IL.

Joan was an extremely talented artist and loved oil painting. She loved sharing her talents with family and friends. Joan enjoyed crafts, crocheting, crossword puzzles and was an avid reader until her eyesight didn’t allow it any longer.

Joan is survived by her husband, Fred; two children, Roy (Misty Hiller) Johnson and Misty (James West) Johnson; four grandchildren, Jayden West, Rachel West, Olivyah Johnson, and Roman Johnson and one cousin, Carol Krause. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Donald Johnson and two brothers, Peter Fanella, and Gerri (Marge) Fanella.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude’s in honor of Joan would be appreciated.

Lawrence Seliger Jr.

Lawrence “Larry” Seliger Jr., veteran and outdoorsman, passed away May 4th 2022.

He was 65 years old. Larry served in the U.S. Army for twenty years as a mortar men, paratrooper and helicopter mechanic.

He also later retired from Marathon Cheese as a forklift driver. Larry had travelled overseas many times as a soldier and had interest in several hobbies after retirement. Some of which include hunting, shooting, geocaching, woodworking, beekeeping, and cooking.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Seliger, and his two sons , Brice and Lars Seliger.

Linda Lu Teschner

Linda Lu Teschner, 74, of Merrill, WI, passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2022 at Merrill Aspirus Hospital.

Linda was born in Merrill, Wi on January 16, 1948. She was a graduate of Merrill Senior High School in 1966.

Linda lived in Irma, WI for many years until the terrible loss of her home in 2008 in which she moved into the Jenny Tower Apartments until her passing.

Linda was a wonderful down-to-earth person. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was also very involved in her Local church The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She loved to work in her garden, adored her animals, collect windchimes, and have a glass of wine now and then.

Linda is survived by her sister Peggy (Rick) Gremler of Brokaw, WI, Brother’s Daniel Teschner of Hancock, WI., and Thomas ‘Toby’ (Julie) Teschner of Gleason, WI., Son, Samuel (Kathy) Hightower Jr., Wittenberg, WI, Grandchildren: Tamara Hightower, Brittney (Brian Senne) Hightower, Amber (Rodie Sughayer) Hightower, Haley Hightower, Brianne Kluck, Kodi Genrich (Crystal Erdman), Samantha Kasten, Kallie Cecil and 20 great-grandchildren.

Linda is preceded in death by her father Edmund Teschner, Mother Leona (Drew) Teschner, Brother William ‘Billy’ Teschner, her Daughter Lorie Hightower, Linda’s ex-husband Samuel Hightower Sr., grand and great grandparents along with other family members that were dear to her.

A Celebration of Life gathering for Linda L Teschner will be held on Saturday June 11, 2022, from 2pm to 6pm At the Merrill Town Hall, W4594 Progress Ave., Merrill, WI 54452.

If you are able, we are asking to please bring a dish to pass, main dish and beverages will be provided

** please bring any pictures you might have of Linda to share with our family and friends**

We would like to take the time to thank Merrill EMT services for the help and transport to the hospital, the Merrill Aspirus Hospital staff for the wonderful care they gave to Linda during her short stay with them. Also, to those who helped in this difficult time, It was greatly appreciated and we can’t thank you enough.

Melinda M. Dupont

Melinda Marie Dupont, unexpectedly, peacefully, passed away in her sleep on 5-9-2022.

Melinda was born on 1-1 -1971 in Merrill, WI to Nancy Hauptman (Dupont, Hofmann), and John DuPont. She is survived by daughter Stephany & son Adam, Nancy Hauptmann, (Mother), Aaron Dupont (brother), Kristal Dupont-Petrakis (sister), Jackie Dupont-Marheine (sister).

She was preceded in death by John Dupont, (father).

She was a kind good-hearted, fun-loving person who could stir up the hearts of many. Freedom, her cat, brought her such joy, as well as all animals, camping, fishing, & flea markets. She will be dearly missed.

May she be at peace with the Lord in Heaven.

Celebration of life TBD.

