Wausau Pilot & Review

A judge this week set a $2,000 cash bond for a Port Edwards man accused of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, the result of a crash Tuesday in Weston.

Police were called at about 5:45 p.m. May 10 to Schofield Avenue at Glad Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injury. Officers arrived on scene to discover a Chevrolet Cavalier in a westbound lane with heavy damage to the passenger door and front end, with air bags deployed. Police say the driver of the vehicle, Thomas W. Shelley, veered into a grassy area off the roadway, struck two mailboxes and a tree before coming to a stop.

Rescue crews also responded to the scene to attend to Shelley, who was seated in the driver’s seat without a seatbelt on and was not alert or conscious, according to the incident report. Shelley was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital where he was treated for a broken bone, the report states.

While at the hospital, Shelley allegedly made multiple comments that he “only had a couple drinks and there would be weed in his blood,” according to police. Officers did seize a bag of suspected marijuana that was tucked into the man’s sock.

A chemical test of Shelley’s blood is pending.

In addition to the fifth-offense OWI charge, Shelley also faces bail jumping and marijuana possession charges in Marathon County Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing is set for May 18.