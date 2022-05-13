Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East won two contested singles matches and two others by forfeit to defeat Wisconsin Rapids 4-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys tennis dual on Thursday at East High School.

Teddy Schlindwein (No. 1) and Brett Kohl (No. 2) won singles matches for East. The Lumberjacks also won the No. 4 singles and the No. 3 doubles match by forfeit against the short-handed Raiders (0-5 WVC).

Wisconsin Rapids’ No. 1 doubles team of Joey Bohman and Eric Huglen won in three sets, and Carter Swen and James Baldwin took the No. 2 doubles match in straight sets. Ryan Pidgeon also won at No. 3 singles for the Raiders.

Wausau East will finish its conference schedule with a home dual meet against Marshfield on Tuesday.

East will also host the Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament on May 19.

Wausau East 4, Wisconsin Rapids 3

Singles: 1. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) def. Elliott Schultz, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Brett Kohl (WE) def. Michael Tra, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ryan Pidgeon (WR) def. Chueseng Chang, 6-0, 6-2; 4. Ivan Lawler (WE) won by forfeit.

Doubles: 1. Joey Bohman-Eric Huglen (WR) def. Jacob Schneider-Isaac Harding, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Carter Swen-James Baldwin (WR) def. Sully Hanz-Andrew Franken, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Arjoy Yang-Chaz Weiss (WE) won by forfeit.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 0-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 2-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.