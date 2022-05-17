Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people were injured, one critically, following a Monday night crash in Wood County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 6 p.m. on County Hwy. N near Bethel Road in the town of Richfield. Wood County Sheriff’s officials say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a dump truck that collided head on.

The driver of the car was transported to Marshfield Medical Center and was last reported in critical but stable condition. The dump truck driver was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released, officials said.

No names have been released and the crash, which shut down a portion of Hwy. N for about six hours, remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.