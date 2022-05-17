EDGAR – On May 21, the Marathon County Public Library will say goodbye to one of its longtime employees.

Deb Gauerke

Deb Gauerke, who has served as the coordinator of MCPL’s Edgar Branch for more than 30 years, will retire.

Gauerke has been an employee of the library for the past 37 years. She started with MCPL in 1985, working as an assistant at the library’s Athens Branch. Within five years of being hired, Gauerke was promoted to the position of Edgar Branch coordinator, where she has been ever since.

“There have been so many awesome programs and events that we’ve done over the years,” Gauerke said. “Story time was the first program I did when I started, and I loved it.”

Gauerke said she has always been involved in the community in one way or another. For years, she has helped organize Edgar’s annual holiday parade and Edgar’s Chalk Fest, as well as serving on the Edgar Fine Arts Board and that of the Edgar Woman’s Club. She’s also taught snowmobile and ATV safety courses, and chaperoned field trips for the Edgar School District.

Gauerke will continue doing some of these things in retirement as well, she said.

“The Edgar Branch is the hub of the community,” Gauerke said. “People stop by when they’re home from college or when they return from the military. They bring their friends and families to see where they hung out as a kid, and to visit and update me on their lives. I’m going to miss that.”

Members of the community can visit the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, the week of May 15 to wish Gauerke a fond farewell. The branch is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call 715-352-3155.

Source: Marathon County Public Library