RIB MOUNTAIN – The Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge returns May 28 allowing teams to trek, bike, paddle and complete special challenges.

Last year’s event drew 500 racers from 14 states with an equal turnout expected this year.

Typically, the 3-hour event draws many first time adventure racers, with the 8-hour race providing returning racers a step up, and the 18-hour offering a challenge to even the most experienced adventure racers.

“We are thrilled to introduce so many to the sport we fell in love with,” said Anna Nummelin, co-race race director, in a news release. Nummelin and her husband worked up through the ranks over the years. After finishing dead last in their first adventure race together, they podiumed at the last two national championships.

The race course and even the start and finish lines remain a secret until just before an adventure race begins.

Proceeds benefit local nonprofits UW Wausau Campus Foundation, UWSP Foundation and Ironbull. For those still wanting to be a part of this year’s event, consider joining the team of 50+ volunteers at https://www.ironbull.org/volunteer-rmac.

For more race information on the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge go to the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge Facebook page or visit ribmountainadventurechallenge.com/.