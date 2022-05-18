Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest scored in all six of its at-bats and went on to defeat Merrill 11-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

Brock Babiash picked up the win for the Evergreens (9-6, 5-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference), striking out six in five innings. Wyatt Miles and Cuyler Soppe each threw an inning to wrap up the victory.

Miles and Preston Miller each had two hits, with Miles driving in three runs and scoring twice. Babiash added a double and two RBI for D.C. Everest.

Sam Reimann went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Merrill (10-11, 4-7 WVC).

The two teams will play again at Merrill on Thursday.

Evergreens 11, Bluejays 3

Merrill 000 020 1 – 3 7 5

D.C. Everest 212 141 x – 11 9 1

WP: Brock Babiash. LP: Henry Reimann.

SO: H. Reimann (3 inn.) 2, 12 (2 2/3 inn.) 1, Hoock (1/3 inn.) 1; Babiash (5 inn.) 6, Wyatt Miles (1 inn.) 1, Cuyler Soppe (1 inn.) 0. BB: H. Reimann 3, 12 3, Hoock 1; Babiash 4, Miles 0, Soppe 0.

Top hitters: M, H. Reimann 2×4, RBI; Sam Reimann 3×3, RBI. DC, Soppe 2×3, 2B, 3 runs, RBI; Babiash 2B, 2 RBI; Preston Miller 2×3; Chris Wiesman 1×3, 2 runs; Miles 2×4, 2B, 2 runs, 3 RBI.

Records: Merrill 10-11, 4-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 9-6, 5-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.