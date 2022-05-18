Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU — Three sex offenders will be released from prison in the coming days and will be living in Wausau, according to the Wausau Police Department.

Aidan J. Emerich, 22; Adam L. Eckart, 31; and Jason R. Alsteen, 40 will each be monitored by sex offender agent specialists and will be subject to GPS monitoring upon their release in the coming days.

Emerich was convicted in 2017 and again in 2020 of third-degree sexual assault. He will be released June 14 and will remain on supervision until 2027.

Eckart also has two convictions, both in 2010. Court records show he was convicted of exposing a child to harmful material and of sexually assaulting a child. His release is set for May 24 with supervision extending through 2027.

Alsteen, who was convicted in 2017 of possessing child pornography, will be released June 7. His supervision also ends in 2027.

All three men will be living in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse and will be on highly restricted schedules with time out in the community for work and treatment, police said.

Their ongoing addresses and statuses will be updated and available online by accessing the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.