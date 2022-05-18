For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team announced it has added Kaitlyn Pedersen from the University of Cincinnati to their front office staff.

Pedersen joins the team as the Ticket Sales & Marketing Coordinator. As the Ticket Sales & Marketing Coordinator she will be working with groups and businesses to schedule outings while making sure they have a great time at Athletic Park. Pedersen will also be assisting with the Woodchucks marketing and promotions to ensure that the on-field game show runs smoothly and that all fans enjoy their time at a Woodchucks game.

“We’re excited to be bringing on someone with Kaitlyn’s experience in collegiate sports to our Front Office,” Traci Wisz, Woodchucks Assistant General Manager said in a news release. “Her previous experience working with promotions will be beneficial to the fan experience at Athletic Park.”

Pedersen has previous experience in sports with the University of Cincinnati’s Athletics Marketing Department as well as the FC Cincinnati soccer franchise. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati this past spring with a major in Sports Administration.

Former Woodchuck Makes Major League Debut

Former Wisconsin Woodchuck pitcher Danny Young, made his Major League debut for the Seattle Mariners on Monday. Young is the 285th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Danny Young

Young, who played collegiately at the University of Florida, played for the Wisconsin Woodchucks in 2013. He was drafted in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2013 with the Woodchucks, Young pitched in eight games and was 1-4 with a 4.85 ERA. He struck out 25 batters in 39 innings.

Prior to the 2021 season, Young was selected by Cleveland in the Rule 5 Draft and was assigned to the Columbus Clippers of the AAA East League. In 40 games with Columbus, he was 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA over 40 games. He struck out a new career-high 58 batters in 52.1 innings and walked 26.

Prior to the 2022 season Young was signed as a free agent by the Mariners. Young started the season with the Tacoma Rainiers of the AAA Pacific Coast League. In nine games he was 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA. He had 15 strikeouts in nine innings and had also saved a game.

In his Major League debut against the Philadelphia Phillies, he entered the game in relief in the sixth inning and pitched 2.1 innings allowing three hits and striking out three.

The Wausau Woodchucks’ 29th season starts on Monday, May 30, on the road. The team’s first home game will be Tuesday, May 31. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. and first pitch is 6:35 p.m. All tickets are now on sale for the 2022 season and can be purchased by calling 715-845-5055 or online at wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/.