WESTON – The D.C. Everest baseball dropped both ends of a nonconference doubleheader to Appleton North on Saturday at D.C. Everest High School.

North won 5-4 and 8-0 to improve to 15-5 this season. D.C. Everest is now 9-9.

In Game, D.C. Everest knotted up the game with a two-run fourth inning keyed by an RBI double by Mitchell Danielski and an RBI single form Nate Langbehn.

The score held until the seventh when North scored on an RBI single by Brock Salm.

D.C. Everest had a runner on second with one out before Griffin Smith struck out the final two batters to earn the save.

Brock Babiash also had an RBI in the loss for the Evergreens.

In Game 2, Damon Freund and Brendan Papesh combined on a four-hit shutout for the Lightning, with Freund going six innings and striking out three.

D.C. Everest plays at Merrill on Monday.