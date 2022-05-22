More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer

Package Meals with ADRC. Do you enjoy working with a group of friendly volunteers? ADRC-CW needs volunteers to package hot meals for the Meals on Wheels program at the ADRC-CW office in Wausau, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday- Friday. No cooking is done. Food is portioned and packed up for the volunteer drivers to pick up for the routes. Contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin (Wausau office) at 715-261-6070 or visit www.adrc-cw.org.

Enjoy the smell of Starbucks? Volunteers are needed at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston. An engaging opportunity to serve staff and visitors as a volunteer coffee kiosk barista may be the perfect fit for you. A special treat can be warranted in a hospital setting, and you can help uplift someone’s energy and day! Learn how to make specialty coffee drinks and teas, offer a pleasant setting for staff and visitors needing a break, facilitate transactions and support opening/closing and ongoing cleaning functions. Receive one free specialty drink for each shift you serve. Volunteers needed from 8 a.m. until noon any day Monday through Friday. Call 715-393-2605 or 715-393-2575 to get involved.

Help at the June Dairy Breakfast. Partnership for Progressive Agriculture is looking for volunteers to fill various roles at Marathon County’s June Dairy Breakfast on June 26. The site for this year’s breakfast is Philip Walters Farm in Wausau. Volunteers needs for various shifts that fall between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sign up online. Contact marathonppa@gmail.com to learn more.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Couches and Beds Needed! The Women’s Community is requesting twin, full or queen beds as well as new or gently used couches (no sectionals) for clients starting fresh in a new home space. Please contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 if you have donations. No furniture donations accepted onsite. Ability to deliver preferred.

Make Cards to Brighten Someone’s Day. Heartland Hospice is looking for any scrapbookers who enjoy making homemade cards and are looking to donate some. Some of the cards we are looking for are sympathy, thinking of you, anniversary cards, and blank cards. If you or anyone you know are interested in donating cards or have any questions, contact volunteer coordinator Amanda at 715-344-4541 or Amanda.cottrell@promedica.org.

Source: United Way of Marathon County