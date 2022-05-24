WAUSAU – Aspirus Wausau Hospital was recognized recently by the University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation for its ongoing commitment to saving and improving lives through organ and tissue donation.

The hospital received the Excellence in Tissue Donation Award and the Family Care Award, Aspirus said in a news release.

The Family Care Award recognizes the comprehensive work of one hospital each year that exemplifies the highest standards of family support during an organ donation case. To be eligible for the award, a hospital must demonstrate consistent innovative family support practices, and have at least one outstanding case example of those practices in action from the previous calendar year.

The Excellence in Tissue Donation award is given to Versiti partner hospitals who achieve at least a 60 percent consent rate. This metric measures the collaborative work between the hospital staff and tissue bank in coordinating communication around tissue consent conversations.

“Our team at AWH takes pride in saving and improving lives through organ and tissue donation,” said Jeff Wicklander, Aspirus senior vice president and AWH president, in a news release. “We are proud of the role we play in helping patients give the gift of life to others in our communities.”

Aspirus encourages everyone to give hope and help save lives by registering your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at organdonor.gov, in the Medical ID tab of your iPhone Health app, or at the Wisconsin DMV.