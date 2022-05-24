WAUSAU – A new campus executive has been named at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau, the university announced today.

Ozalle Toms

Ozalle Toms will begin her new role July 5. Formerly the assistant vice chancellor for student diversity, engagement and success and an education faculty member at UW-Whitewater, Toms has also served as a high school special education teacher. She holds a doctoral degree in education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

“Ozalle has a history of strong collaboration, inclusive leadership and building deep partnerships at UW-Whitewater,” said Gretel Stock, dean of the University College at UW-Stevens Point, in a news release. “Her interests in student success and equity, access and inclusion will be a key asset to the university and Wausau.”

The campus executive leads operations and community engagement for UW-Stevens Point’s campus in Wausau. The position is responsible for providing vision, connecting community needs to organizational capacity and supervising daily operations.

Toms succeeds Ann Herda-Rapp, who chose to return to teaching sociology classes this fall after serving as campus executive for four years.