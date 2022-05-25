Wausau Pilot & Review

The popular Concerts on the Square series is returning this summer with free performances each week from June 8 through Aug. 17.

Wausau Events hosts the concerts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays on The 400 Block in downtown Wausau. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., Wausau.

The lineup for 2022 includes the following entertainers:

JUNE 8: Brass Differential – Presented by Midwest Communications

JUNE 15: Kari Lynch Band – Presented by HoChunk Gaming Wittenberg

JUNE 22: Brad Emanuel Band – Presented by American Family Insurance

JUNE 29: Hip Pocket – Presented by Audi Wausau

JULY 6: The Northern Lights – Presented by Eye Clinic of Wisconsin

JULY 13: Johnny & The MoTones – Presented by Linetec

JULY 20: Unity the Band – Presented by SC Swiderski

JULY 27: Copper Box – Presented by Findorff

AUGUST 3: The Third Wheels – Presented by BMO Harris Bank

AUGUST 10: The Doozeys – Presented by The Freeman Family

AUGUST 17: Brett Westgrove – Presented by Associated Bank

For additional information on the Concerts on the Square Series or other events this summer, visit: www.wausauevents.org.