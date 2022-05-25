Wausau Pilot & Review
The popular Concerts on the Square series is returning this summer with free performances each week from June 8 through Aug. 17.
Wausau Events hosts the concerts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays on The 400 Block in downtown Wausau. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., Wausau.
The lineup for 2022 includes the following entertainers:
JUNE 8: Brass Differential – Presented by Midwest Communications
JUNE 15: Kari Lynch Band – Presented by HoChunk Gaming Wittenberg
JUNE 22: Brad Emanuel Band – Presented by American Family Insurance
JUNE 29: Hip Pocket – Presented by Audi Wausau
JULY 6: The Northern Lights – Presented by Eye Clinic of Wisconsin
JULY 13: Johnny & The MoTones – Presented by Linetec
JULY 20: Unity the Band – Presented by SC Swiderski
JULY 27: Copper Box – Presented by Findorff
AUGUST 3: The Third Wheels – Presented by BMO Harris Bank
AUGUST 10: The Doozeys – Presented by The Freeman Family
AUGUST 17: Brett Westgrove – Presented by Associated Bank
For additional information on the Concerts on the Square Series or other events this summer, visit: www.wausauevents.org.