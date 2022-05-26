Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash north of Minocqua, according to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 4 p.m. on Hwy. 70 at Marsh View Lane in the town of Arbor Vitae. Police say the driver of pickup pulling a loaded trailer collided with another vehicle, prompting a closure of the roadway for several hours.

Both drivers were transported to hospitals for treatment and one driver died. No names have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.