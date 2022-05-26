WAUSAU – Now is your chance to go on a bike ride with Wausau’s mayor.

As a finale to National Bike to Work Week and to kick off summer, the City of Wausau Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee will host the annual Bike to Work With the Mayor event on May 31 with Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

The ride will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Marathon Park (at the Marathon Junction concession stand) and end at City Hall at about 7:45 a.m.

You also have the opportunity to start your ride at 7:15 a.m. at two designated starting points around the city:

• Gilbert Park, 3000 N. Sixth St.

• John Marshall Elementary School, 1918 Lamont St.

Ride leaders will be at each starting location and will pedal to Marathon Park to meet up with the mayor. The full group will then cycle to Wausau City Hall. The ride will occur rain or shine. A quick grab-and-go breakfast will be provided at City Hall.