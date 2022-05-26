Gregory A. Kimmins, 28, of Wausau. May 20, 2022: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Michael Golomb, 37, of Irma. May 26, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Kristopher Howe, 44, of Weston. May 26, 2022: Second degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim
Zackary J. Schommer, 27, of Weston. May 23, 2022: Second degree sexual assault with the use of force
Thomas J. Baker, 26. May 24, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Roger E. Taylor, 29, of Wausau. May 24, 2022: Attempted second degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim – repeater
Steven L. Jones, 64, of Oshkosh. May 23, 2022: Burglary
WANTED: Porsha R. Young, 31, of Merrill. Arrest warrant issued May 24, 2022: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000
Remington M. Jackson, 30, of Weston. May 23, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
WANTED: Garrett J. Kratwell, 30, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued May 24, 2022: Bail jumping, receiving stolen property
Gregory A. Kimmins, 28, of Wausau. May 20, 2022: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine
John W. Blanc, 23, of Orlando, Fla. May 23, 2022: Fleeing an officer
Jolene E. Spaude, 24, of Wausau. May 23, 2022: First-degree recklessly endangering safety
Kelly M. Garduno, 38, of Wausau. May 19, 2022: Identity theft
Kevin L. Kaufman, 48. May 20, 2022: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping
Mariah L. Clements, 28, of Weston. May 19, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, between 10-50g
Matthew C. Burks, 34, of Wausau. May 23, 2022: Theft between $10,000 and $100,000; criminal damage to property over $2,500; bail jumping
Mavrick D. Dietsche, 19, of Hatley. May 23, 2022: Fleeing an officer
Devine E. Mendoza, 30, of Wisconsin Rapids. May 19, 2022: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
Brianna N. Muenchow, 31, of Wausau. May 24, 2022: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct