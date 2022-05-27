Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

This week we feature The City Grill Bistro, a newly renovated restaurant located on the first floor of the Jefferson Street Inn, 203 Jefferson St., Wausau. Owned by Wausau native Bob Weirauch, the restaurant recently underwent a complete renovation that resulted in a chic, yet comfortable space with fabulous food and live music, providing a cornerstone to downtown Wausau’s entertainment district. Through a hybrid relationship with Benvenuto’s, The City Grill uses their time-tested recipes while still maintaining its local flair. Consequently, City Grill is referred to as a Benvenuto’s Signature Restaurant. Head Chef Patrick Mueller is an outstanding, creative, culinary master who was classically trained in New York. After taking a hiatus from the trade in the early 2000s, Chef Patrick is back and raring to go, with mouth-watering daily specials and one-of-a-kind features. General Manager Tera Brandt, Assistant General Manager Zach Tryba and Chef Patrick work hard to ensure every guest feels an immediate sense of belonging when they walk through the door, with a menu that truly has something for everyone.

Weirauch said his favorites are the steaks, along with a City Grill Bistro classic – the bleu chips. These freshly made chips are generously topped with melted pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, scallions and wildfire bleu cheese and gorgonzola cream sauce – and worth every single calorie. And the bacon wrapped scallops? They’re to die for. Here, Bob talks about the restaurant, the food, and how he came to own a downtown Wausau staple, as our featured business this week.

You just underwent a major remodel. What’s new?

Everything. We have a completely new look and feel. Bigger bar, soft seating, different menu, totally renovated and breathtaking.

What do you want customers to feel when they walk through the door?

In a word…Wow!!!!! – and of course welcomed.

Tell us about the food. What will patrons find – and what’s your favorite item on the menu?

We have an emerging menu. Today you will find our menu to be somewhat eclectic. We’ve brought back some of The City Grill Bistro’s favorites and combined them with the best-of-the- best from Benvenuto’s. But, as I said, we have an emerging menu. By the end of summer, our new menu will be announced and we describe it as a trendy and healthy Continental Menu featuring great small plates, amazing salads, steaks, chops and seafood along with pastas. We will continue to have Gluten Free, Vegetarian and Vegan options as well.

What makes your restaurant unique? What makes it different from other restaurants?

Our restaurant has an urban vibe. Being adjacent to the JSI we have visitors from all over the world. It’s upscale but not pretentious and you can proudly take your date there for a special night or hang out with your buddies for an ice-cold tap beer.

How often do you have live music – and how do you find the perfect artists for your venue?

We have live music just about every weekend, but the schedule varies. We’ve been doing live music since we opened and have a pretty good idea of what works and what doesn’t. Also, different events call for different entertainment. So, keep an eye out for our ads to see what’s happening at “The Grill”.

How did you get involved with this project in the first place?

I’m from Wausau – I got my first job working downtown and had a lot of fun doing it. I like to say I never had a job because a job is someplace you go to and then leave.

I had the great privilege to own and operate Wausau Financial Systems. Inc. until we sold the business in 2004. About that time, I got a call from Mayor Linda Lawrance who asked me to look at a hotel project that was just announced in Wausau. I came down and looked at some drawings and partial construction and got excited about the project. I knew it would make a significant impact on the revitalization of downtown Wausau (my roots) so I made a small investment. It wasn’t long after I made that initial investment that I was approached to build a restaurant on the site of the old Wausau Theater. After a little thought I decided that I would take on that project. So, in 2005 we were completing the restaurant portion of the Hotel project when I was approached by my old friend John Noel. John owned the Plaza Mall on the corner of Third and Jefferson. We got together and decided to partner on a project on that corner and we brought in another old friend, John Dudley. We formed an investment group and went about the business of designing an office complex for that corner when we were approached by the Hotel Developer Inn Development Management (IDM) to change our plans and add additional hotel rooms and event space instead of an office building. From that, the Palladian Building was created. The Palladian houses 7 residential Condominiums, 38 Hotel rooms, meeting and banquet space on the second floor and a retail shop and CVB on the first floor.

In the beginning, I simply owned a couple of hotel rooms in the Jefferson Street Inn. Then we built a restaurant and the Palladian. We leased the restaurant but ended up buying it in 2010. Along the way, I acquired 50% ownership of IDM, the hotel management company.

Today these downtown properties loosely fall under the umbrella of Weirauch Properties. Although winding down, Weirauch Properties, LLC is a Development and management company that invests in projects that make our communities a better place. Over the years the companies we’ve owned or invested in have created thousands of jobs, enhanced the quality of life and have left an indelible mark on our community.

Everything I’ve ever done has been an integral part of my life and never work or a chore.

What is the best thing about doing business in the Wausau area?

Wausau’s a great town! I was born and raised here. We like good food, a great atmosphere and good entertainment.

Connect with City Grill:

In Person: 203 Jefferson St., Wausau

By phone: 715-848-2900

Online at https://www.benvenutos.com/locations/wausau

On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/benvenutoswausau