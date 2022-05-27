Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – D.C. Everest, Wausau West and Wausau East will be well-represented at next week’s state track meet as the three teams combined for 26 top-three finishes at the WIAA Division 1 track & field sectional on Thursday at Marshfield High School.

The top three finishers in each event at the sectional qualified for the 2022 WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 3-4.

D.C. Everest led the way with 16 state berths, including four athletes that will be in two events.

Brenna Lehrke won the girls triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 6 inches, and was second in the long jump with a jump of 17-1½; Sara Mlodik was second in the 3,200 meters (11:06.70) and third in the 1,600 (5:04.05); Cole Stevens took second in the discus (159-8) and third in the shot put (54-5¼); and Blake Postler was third in both the 110 hurdles (15.29) and 300 hurdles (40.97) for Everest.

Also advancing for the Evergreens were sectional champions Ella Pavlovich in the girls discus (133-9), Liberty Christianson in the girls high jump (5-4), Reanna Edwards in the girls pole vault (11-0), and Matt Nielsen in the boys pole vault (12-9). Sadie Rakovec was second in the girls triple jump (36-3¼), Triton Schmidt was third in the boys long jump (21-2¾), Keaton Oettinger took third in the boys pole vault (12-6), and the boys 400 relay team of Emmitt Peterson, Schmidt, Ty Strehlow and Caiden Hoeppner finished second in 43.37 seconds to also advance to La Crosse.

Wausau West had five individuals and three boys relay teams qualify for state.

The 800 relay team of Curtis Tinjum, Carter Amerson, Reed Napiwocki and Mason Mead won in 1:29.09, the 400 team of Joe Berens, Amerson, Napiwocki and Mead took first in 43.33 seconds, and the 1,600 team of Alex Mahler, Gabe Larkin, David DeLoye and Napiwocki took second in 3:25.43 to move on for the Warriors.

Also claiming spots at state for West were Chloe Weisenberger in the girls pole vault (third, 9-9), Keara Schoen in the girls 100 hurdles (third, 16.61), Mahler in the boys 400 (second, 50.50), Joey Knauf in the boys pole vault (second, 12-9), and Mean in the boys 200 (third, 22.51).

The Wausau East boys will send two athletes to state as Logan Mouw finished third in the high jump (5-10) and Erek Ross was third in the 1,600 (4:29.98).

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.