Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – D.C. Everest’s Fukumatsu Hirose qualified for next week’s state tournament after placing fourth at No. 1 singles at the WIAA Division 1 boys tennis sectional Thursday at West High School.

The top four finishers in No. 1 singles and doubles, and the sectional champion in No. 2 singles and doubles qualified for the 2022 WIAA State Individual Boys Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on June 2-4.

Hirose won his first match over Chase Colucci of West De Pere, 6-1, 6-2, to earn a spot at the state meet. He lost in the semifinals to Brett Daniels of De Pere 6-1, 7-6 (5), and was forced to retire in the third-place match against Mihir Uberoi of Appleton North.

D.C. Everest had three other singles players at the sectional.

Colin Belton won his first match at No. 2 singles over Stefen Graf of De Pere 7-6 (11), 4-6, 10-3, before losing in the finals to Matt Gugluizza of Green Bay Notre Dame, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Ted Kitchell fell at No. 3 singles to Abram McGrath of West De Pere 6-2, 6-2, and Ethan Giese lost at No. 4 singles to Brant LaTour of De Pere 6-1, 6-4.

Wausau West’s lone sectional qualifier, Cole Lozon, lost his first match at No. 1 singles to Green Bay Notre Dame’s 6-1, 6-0.

Notre Dame won the team title with 43 combined points between the subsectional, that was held Monday at Rhinelander, and the sectional on Thursday. Notre Dame will compete at the 2022 WIAA State Team Boys Tennis Tournament in Madison on June 10-11.

Click here for the complete sectional results.