James A. Lippert

James “Jim” Allen Lippert, 65, of Wausau passed away peacefully, Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born on August 27, 1956, to the late, Fred and Joyce (Langhoff) Lippert.

James is survived by his loving Daughter Michelle Lippert of Mishicot; siblings: Dale (Shelia) Lippert of Texas; Aaron (Julie) Lippert of Sheboygan and Laurie (Jeff) Osterman of Milwaukee, along with in laws: Kurt and Sharon Gibbs; David and Karen Gibbs; Barry Gibbs and Terry Gibbs. He is further survived by numerous and very loved nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Kristine; mother Joyce, Father Fred; mother-in-law Jean Gibbs and father-in-law Leonard Gibbs.

Jim loved woodworking, hunting and four wheeling with friends and family. He was a loving father, husband, brother, uncle, and great uncle. He was a great friend to many and will be deeply missed by all.

Jim is remembered for his cattle hoof trimming business “Jim’s Hoof Trimming”, “Where you get moo for your money,” as well as his time at the Home Depot paint counter.

He served his county in the Army National Guard from October 4, 1975, to October 3, 1981.

His funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Military rites will be held following the service at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the family in lieu of flowers.

Many thanks to the staff of Aspirus Hospital for their care of Jim throughout the years.

Many thanks to the staff of Aspirus Hospital for their care of Jim throughout the years.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lorraine E. Doering

Lorraine E. Doering, 96, Wausau passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

She was born March 15, 1926, in Poniatowski, daughter of the late John and Caroline (Braun) Rauen. On May 26, 1945, she married Willard Doering at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. He preceded her in death on May 17, 1996.

Lorraine worked at the former Connor Cabinets for many years. Some of her favorite pastimes included playing cards, working the fish fries at church, listening to the “Polka Party” on Sundays, spending time with family and friends, being a member of the VFW Auxiliary and also being a volunteer at Marywood Nursing Home.

Survivors include her children, Karen (Don) Karau, Eland, Vern (Mary) Doering, Wausau, Carol (Doug) Utecht, Wausau and Peggy Anderson, Grand Marais, MN, 8 grandchildren, Mark (Jacqui) Karau, Lisa Karau, Lori Karau, Lynn Karau, Turi Doering, Brooke Renner, Josh Renner and Kaleb Anderson, 8 great grandchildren, Alex, Katie, Mishell, Charli, Henri, Addison, Denae, Josiah and Anton and one great great grandchild, Braxton, one sister-in-law, Doris Peterson and many other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Carrie, Lydia, Marcella, Mike, Myron, Lawrence, George and John and her son-in-law, Aaron Anderson.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and the staff at Mount View Care Center for the wonderful care and support you gave to Lorraine.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Mabel L. Zahrt

Mabel Loretta Zahrt was born July 11, 1932 in Wausau, WI. Mabel passed away very peacefully in her sleep in her home in Kimberling City, Missouri on May 23, 2022.

Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Zahrt, in May 1985. Mabel missed her beloved Lenny every day for the rest of her life. Also, preceding Mabel in death was her father and mother Martin and Emma Kapellen, her brothers – Martin Junior and Ralph, and one sister – Marion Heinz.

Mabel is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jacci and Rich Gamble and grandson, Justin Hart. Also surviving are many of her sister/brother-in-laws: Dottie Kapellen, Jean Zahrt, Herbert Zahrt, Lillian Engebrecht, Marion Zahrt, and Ellie & Ed Martin; her sister, Dorothy Radtke; and many nieces and nephews.

Mabel had been a member of Zion Lutheran Church all her adult life until she moved to Kimberling City, Missouri in 2002. Since then, she has been a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. She loved the Lord and was ready to go home and be with Him.

Mabel’s passion in life was her knitting and crocheting. Everyone that ever visited Mabel has memories of her sitting in her chair creating some beautiful piece (afghans, sweaters, scarves, mittens, doilies) they had asked her to make….and her ripping it apart and starting over if it wasn’t perfect!

On Tuesday, May 31st, visitation will start at 10:30am at Helke Funeral Home. At 1:00pm will be the funeral led by Pastor Richard Futrell from Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Cora M. Pachniak

Cora M. Pachniak passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by her family on May 24, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Cora was born May 13, 1944 to Paul and Eda Nauschutz.



Cora was the proud Mother of six beautiful children. Cora worked for many years in restaurants and Best Western in Stevens Point. Forced into early retirement due to illness, Cora spent her time doting on her grandchildren, cooking, baking and doing cross stitched. Cora battled several illness and medical issues throughout her life, but was always strong, courageous and a fighter. Her greatest passion was her family and her love for them was beyond measure. Cora was caring, giving and the rock of the family.



Cora is survived by her children, June (Robert) Lancour, Diane (Randy) Simonis, Tammie (James) Dupuis, Lisa Simonis, Ricky (Debra) Dean, and Robin (Roger) Kiggins. She’s further survived by her sisters, Sharon, Joann, Linda, Barb and Becky and one brother, Carl. Cora leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces, nephews.



Cora was proceeded in death by her loving parents, Paul and Eda, her husband Michael Pachniak, her Granddaughter Courtney Simonis, her brother-in-law, Ervin Pachniak, two son-in-laws, Willie Simonis and Brian Simonis. Cora will be truly missed by her family. A special thank you to Nancy Chimuchowski, who for 37 years, was a caregiver to Cora, her husband and Ervin. After Mike’s passing, she was Cora’s room-mate and caregiver. Nancy will forever be a large part of our family.



Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time.