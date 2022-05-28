MADISON — People with coding and data analytics skills are in high demand in Wisconsin. For instance, the occupational outlook for web developers alone in the state is projected to grow by 9.1 percent through 2028 — well above the average demand for other positions. And now more than ever, adult learners are turning to universities to get the training they need in the modern digital economy.

UW Extended Campus has offered successful boot camps in both coding and data analytics since 2019 and has announced an expansion of its partnership. UW Oshkosh, UW-Green Bay, UW-Stout, and UW-Madison have joined UW Extended Campus in collaboratively offering both innovative programs, with UW-Milwaukee as an additional coding boot camp partner.

With nearly 200 graduates to date, this collaboration will expand the reach of these boot camp offerings across the University of Wisconsin System and help meet growing workforce needs.

Learners in the Coding Boot Camp will develop a variety of key skills for front- and back-end web development including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, Express.js, React.js, Node.js, progressive web apps, agile methodology, computer science, database theory, MongoDB, MySQL, Git, and more.

The Data Analytics Boot Camp focuses on developing learners’ skills in fundamental statistics, Python programming, MySQL, Tableau, Hadoop, machine learning, as well as web visualization skills in areas such as Bootstrap, CSS, HTML, and Leaflet.js.

Both boot camps are offered online over the course of 24 weeks. Learners work individually and with teams to apply skills to real-world projects. Those projects can be used as a portfolio to showcase their knowledge to potential employers.

Students benefit from additional support both inside and outside of the virtual classroom through a network of instructors, tutors and peers, as well as a dedicated career director to assist in developing soft skills and professional materials. Together, students map a career path that blends existing experience with the skills they obtain through the boot camp and work to achieve career milestones and become employer competitive. Graduates also gain access to a network of industry partners and program alumni to help further their professional success.

Students interested in enrolling in either the Coding Boot Camp or the Data Analytics Boot Camp can call 414-316-6526 to learn more and get started.

Source: UW System