From June 1-30, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a beach-inspired mermaid barrette. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

The library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on managing insects in the garden on June 1 from 10-11 a.m., with the class repeated again that evening from 6-7 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the class via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit mcpl.us/events/10747.

Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the library’s Summer Reading Club. Stop by any MCPL location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp.

From June 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making a jellyfish out of a small terra cotta pot, ribbon, decorative stones and more. Kits are free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids can visit the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, to pick up a craft kit for making a crafted fish out of CDs and decorative paper. Kits will be available from June 1-30, while supplies last. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

In-person Family Story Times are back at the library! Hear stories read by library staff and sing along to catchy songs on June 1 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

In-person Family Story Times will also be held June 2 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids and families are invited to the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon) for Outdoor Story Time! Story time will be held on June 2 from 10:30-11 a.m. on the lawn outside the library. For more info, call 715-443-2775.