Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

On May 23 a 23 year old Wausau man reported that while fishing off Beach Rd. in the Town of Bradley someone slashed all four of the tires on his car. The victim reported to the responding deputy that the only vehicle he noticed all day was a 4×4. The sheriff’s office is currently looking for suspects. Anyone who may have information is encouraged to notify the sheriff’s office.

On May 23 a deputy was assigned to investigate a disturbance at the Prairie Trails Park in the Town of Merrill. It was reported that two siblings, a brother and sister had gotten involved in a physical fight. As a result of the fight the female was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by private auto to be checked for possible injuries. The incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made as of yet.

On May 23 a deputy was dispatched to the area CTH K and USH 51 in the Town of Birch to investigate a stopped alongside the road with a male subject laying on the ground. Upon arrival the deputy found the driver of the vehicle a 37 year old Rhinelander man, and he was under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was put through a series of SFSTs and as a result of those tests was arrested for first offense OWI. The man was then transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On May 24 a deputy was assigned to investigate a disturbance that was reported to have been physical between an adult Merrill man and a juvenile Merrill male. The disturbance took place at an address on CTH C in the Town of Schley. The investigation revealed that the two parties live together and became involved in a verbal argument over alleged poor behavior on the juveniles part. During the argument the disturbance turned into a physical fight. As a result the adult male was arrested on charges of child abuse, strangulation/suffocation, and resisting arrest. The subject was transported to and booked into the Lincoln County Jail. No significant injuries were reported to LISO. CFS 22009961

On May 26 a deputy was assigned to investigate a disturbance that had taken place on Heafford Rd. in the Town of Bradley. The disturbance was between a 60 year old Tomahawk area man and his 30 year old son also of Tomahawk. Investigation that the son had damaged property and threatened to kill everyone. It was also learned that the son had previously been released on bond for a different criminal charge. As a result the son was arrested for bail jumping and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On May 26 deputies were dispatched to an address on Prairie Dr. in the Town of Schley. A juvenile female from Merrill was reporting that she was fighting with her adult brother, and she was afraid to be home with him. Pares were not home at the time of the call. During the fight it was reported that the brother threw a water bottle at his sister and struck her. As a result of the fight, the brother was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked in for bail jumping, child abuse – intentionally cause harm, and disorderly conduct. Merrill ambulance was requested to respond to check on the injuries of the juvenile female.

On May 27 a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle on Hillside Dr. near Woodhaven Ln. in the Town of Merrill for driving in a disorderly manner. The driver an 18 year old Merrill man was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The deputy ran the driver through SFST’s and as a result of those tests the driver was arrested for a violation of absolute sobriety.

On May 27 a deputy on routine patrol located a motorcycle traveling north bound on CTH W at Alpine Rd. in the Town of Pine River. The deputy had the vehicle on radar at 90mph in a 55mph. The deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle but the driver refused to stop leading the deputy on a short chase. The deputy ultimately terminated the chase for safety reasons. The motorcycle was described as being similar to a black Harley Davidson with an older male driving it. The driver was not wearing a helmet and had salt and pepper type beard. No arrests have been made as of yet.

On May 28 a deputies were dispatched to a location on Maple Rd. in the Town of Pine River for a reported violation of a no contact order. It was reported that the suspect a 44 year old Merrill woman and a 41 year old Merrill man were not to have contact with one another. The suspect advised she had nowhere else to live so she was staying there. The female had previously been released on bond for two separate charges. As a result she was arrested for two counts of bail jumping and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On May 28 a deputy was advised of a vehicle in the ditch on STH 17 near CTH G in the Town of Merrill. Upon arrival on scene the deputy did find a car in the ditch with the diver a 30 year old Merrill woman sitting in the driver seat with no one else in the car. The driver was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and was ran through SFST’s. As a result of those tests she was arrested for second offense OWI. She was transported to the Lincoln County Jail. CFS 22010207

On May 29 a deputy on routine patrol in the area of USH 51 and CTH D in the Town of Bradley observed a drone flying over low and in traffic over USH 51. The deputy patrolled the area and was unable to locate a pilot. Drone operators are reminded to fly responsibly when piloting their drones and you could be held responsible if something were to happen as a result of your actions. There are also rules and regulations for proper drone flying which can be found at the FAA’s web site. CFS 22010374

On May 29 deputies were called to a one vehicle car crash at STH 17 and CTH C in the Town of Schley. Upon arrival the deputies found an exotic sports car totaled with evidence of the driver being injured. There was also evidence that the vehicle may have struck a deer before losing control and crashing. The owner/driver a 41 year old Merrill man, was not on scene and presently has not been located. Local hospitals were also contacted with no one coming in for treatment. Speed is believed to be a factor the crash is still under investigation. ,

During this week period there were 14 reported car deer crashes.