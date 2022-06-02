AbbyBank announced this week the promotion of Adam Rekau from vice president/commercial loan officer to senior vice president/senior loan officer and the hiring of Shawn Sukup vice president/commercial loan officer at the Wausau location.

Adam Rekau

Rekau joined the AbbyBank team in 2018 with 15 years of banking experience. In his new role, Rekau will lead the commercial and agricultural loan department while continuing to support his current customers that he has built lasting relationships with.

He is a graduate of UW-Eau Claire’s School of Business.

Shawn Sukup

Sukup joins the AbbyBank team with 22 years in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of UW-Stevens Point with a business management degree. His broad range of industry experience allows him to build strong relationships with his customers by providing exceptional service and understanding their financial needs.